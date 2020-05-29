Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers updated; 521 additional cases reported

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.
As of Friday afternoon, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 1,946 deaths, 33,558 positive cases, and 248,713 individuals have been tested for the virus.
Here are the numbers for our listening area:
- Dubois- 192 cases, 3 deaths
- Pike- 6 cases
- Spencer- 19 cases, 1 death
- Perry –35 cases
- Martin – 11 cases
- Daviess – 85 cases – 16 Deaths
- Orange – 125 cases – 22 Deaths
- Knox- 29 cases
- Crawford- 24 cases
- Posey- 16 cases
- Lawrence- 154 cases – 23 Deaths
- Gibson- 14 cases- 2 Deaths
- Warrick- 166 cases – 28 Deaths
- Vanderburgh-265 cases – 2 Deaths
To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh
