Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers updated; 521 additional cases reported

Posted By: Ann Powell May 29, 2020

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.

As of Friday afternoon, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 1,946 deaths, 33,558 positive cases, and 248,713 individuals have been tested for the virus.

Here are the numbers for our listening area:

  • Dubois- 192 cases, 3 deaths
  • Pike- 6 cases
  • Spencer- 19 cases, 1 death
  • Perry –35 cases
  • Martin – 11 cases
  • Daviess – 85 cases – 16 Deaths
  • Orange – 125 cases – 22 Deaths
  • Knox- 29 cases
  • Crawford- 24 cases
  • Posey- 16 cases
  • Lawrence- 154 cases – 23 Deaths
  • Gibson- 14 cases- 2 Deaths
  • Warrick- 166 cases – 28 Deaths
  • Vanderburgh-265 cases – 2 Deaths

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh

