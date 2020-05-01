Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers updated; 55 additional deaths reported

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.
As of Friday afternoon, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 1,062 deaths, 18,630 positive cases, and 99,639 individuals have been tested for the virus.
Here are the numbers for our listening area:
- Dubois- 23 cases
- Pike-2 cases
- Spencer- 8 cases
- Perry –15 cases
- Martin – 7 cases
- Daviess – 47 cases – 13 Deaths
- Orange – 101 cases – 9 Deaths
- Knox- 20 cases
- Crawford- 17 cases
- Posey- 12 cases
- Lawrence- 99 cases – 13 Deaths
- Gibson- 7 cases
- Warrick- 94 cases – 15 Deaths
- Vanderburgh- 143 cases – 1 Death
To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.
