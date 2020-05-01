Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers updated; 55 additional deaths reported

Posted By: Ann Powell May 1, 2020

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.

As of Friday afternoon, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 1,062 deaths, 18,630 positive cases, and 99,639 individuals have been tested for the virus.

Here are the numbers for our listening area:

  • Dubois- 23 cases
  • Pike-2 cases
  • Spencer- 8 cases
  • Perry –15 cases
  • Martin – 7 cases
  • Daviess – 47 cases – 13 Deaths
  • Orange – 101 cases – 9 Deaths
  • Knox- 20 cases
  • Crawford- 17 cases
  • Posey- 12 cases
  • Lawrence- 99 cases – 13 Deaths
  • Gibson- 7 cases
  • Warrick- 94 cases – 15 Deaths
  • Vanderburgh- 143 cases – 1 Death

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.

