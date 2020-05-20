Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers updated; 581 additional cases reported

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 1,716 deaths, 29,274 positive cases, and 195,738 individuals have been tested for the virus.

Here are the numbers for our listening area:

Dubois- 163 cases, 2 deaths

Pike- 5 cases

Spencer- 13 cases, 1 death

Perry –27 cases

Martin – 8 cases

Daviess – 71 cases – 15 Deaths

Orange – 122 cases – 19 Deaths

Knox- 23 cases

Crawford- 22 cases

Posey- 16 cases

Lawrence- 140 cases – 21 Deaths

Gibson- 11 cases

Warrick- 154 cases – 26 Deaths

Vanderburgh- 225 cases – 2 Deaths

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh