Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers updated; 581 additional cases reported

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 1,716 deaths, 29,274 positive cases, and 195,738 individuals have been tested for the virus.
Here are the numbers for our listening area:
- Dubois- 163 cases, 2 deaths
- Pike- 5 cases
- Spencer- 13 cases, 1 death
- Perry –27 cases
- Martin – 8 cases
- Daviess – 71 cases – 15 Deaths
- Orange – 122 cases – 19 Deaths
- Knox- 23 cases
- Crawford- 22 cases
- Posey- 16 cases
- Lawrence- 140 cases – 21 Deaths
- Gibson- 11 cases
- Warrick- 154 cases – 26 Deaths
- Vanderburgh- 225 cases – 2 Deaths
To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh
