Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.
As of Saturday afternoon, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 1,362 deaths, 23,732 positive cases, and 135,686 individuals have been tested for the virus.
Here are the numbers for our listening area:
- Dubois- 42 cases
- Pike-2 cases
- Spencer- 9 cases, 1 death
- Perry –23 cases
- Martin – 7 cases
- Daviess – 54 cases – 15 Deaths
- Orange – 113 cases – 18 Deaths
- Knox- 20 cases
- Crawford- 20 cases
- Posey- 15 cases
- Lawrence- 116 cases – 15 Deaths
- Gibson- 7 cases
- Warrick- 121 cases – 20 Deaths
- Vanderburgh- 182 cases – 2 Deaths
To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh
Be the first to comment on "Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers updated; 606 additional cases reported"