Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.
As of Friday afternoon, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 1,550 deaths, 26,655 positive cases, and 165,448 individuals have been tested for the virus.
Here are the numbers for our listening area:
- Dubois- 77 cases, 2 deaths
- Pike-3 cases
- Spencer- 9 cases, 1 death
- Perry –26 cases
- Martin – 7 cases
- Daviess – 59 cases – 15 Deaths
- Orange – 120 cases – 19 Deaths
- Knox- 22 cases
- Crawford- 22 cases
- Posey- 16 cases
- Lawrence- 127 cases – 18 Deaths
- Gibson- 9 cases
- Warrick- 145 cases – 23 Deaths
- Vanderburgh- 201 cases – 2 Deaths
To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh
Be the first to comment on "Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers updated; 614 additional cases reported"