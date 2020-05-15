Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers updated; 614 additional cases reported

Posted By: Ann Powell May 15, 2020

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.

As of Friday afternoon, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 1,550 deaths, 26,655 positive cases, and 165,448 individuals have been tested for the virus.

Here are the numbers for our listening area:

  • Dubois- 77 cases, 2 deaths
  • Pike-3 cases
  • Spencer- 9 cases, 1 death
  • Perry –26 cases
  • Martin – 7 cases
  • Daviess – 59 cases – 15 Deaths
  • Orange – 120 cases – 19  Deaths
  • Knox- 22 cases
  • Crawford- 22 cases
  • Posey- 16 cases
  • Lawrence- 127 cases – 18 Deaths
  • Gibson- 9 cases
  • Warrick- 145 cases – 23 Deaths
  • Vanderburgh- 201 cases – 2 Deaths

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh

