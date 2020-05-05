Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers updated; 62 additional deaths reported

Posted By: Ann Powell May 5, 2020

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 1,213 deaths, 21,033 positive cases, and 115,834 individuals have been tested for the virus.

Here are the numbers for our listening area:

  • Dubois- 27 cases
  • Pike-2 cases
  • Spencer- 8 cases, 1 death
  • Perry –17 cases
  • Martin – 7 cases
  • Daviess – 52 cases – 15 Deaths
  • Orange – 106 cases – 13 Deaths
  • Knox- 20 cases
  • Crawford- 19 cases
  • Posey- 14 cases
  • Lawrence- 109 cases – 14 Deaths
  • Gibson- 7 cases
  • Warrick- 106 cases – 18 Deaths
  • Vanderburgh- 153 cases – 2 Death

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.

