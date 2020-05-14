Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers updated; 634 additional cases reported

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.
As of Thursday afternoon, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 1,508 deaths, 26,053 positive cases, and 160,239 individuals have been tested for the virus.
Here are the numbers for our listening area:
- Dubois- 69 cases, 2 deaths
- Pike-3 cases
- Spencer- 9 cases, 1 death
- Perry –26 cases
- Martin – 7 cases
- Daviess – 57 cases – 15 Deaths
- Orange – 119 cases – 19 Deaths
- Knox- 22 cases
- Crawford- 21 cases
- Posey- 16 cases
- Lawrence- 124 cases – 16 Deaths
- Gibson- 8 cases
- Warrick- 140 cases – 21 Deaths
- Vanderburgh- 195 cases – 2 Deaths
To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh
