Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers updated; 634 additional cases reported

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 1,508 deaths, 26,053 positive cases, and 160,239 individuals have been tested for the virus.

Here are the numbers for our listening area:

Dubois- 69 cases, 2 deaths

Pike-3 cases

Spencer- 9 cases, 1 death

Perry –26 cases

Martin – 7 cases

Daviess – 57 cases – 15 Deaths

Orange – 119 cases – 19 Deaths

Knox- 22 cases

Crawford- 21 cases

Posey- 16 cases

Lawrence- 124 cases – 16 Deaths

Gibson- 8 cases

Warrick- 140 cases – 21 Deaths

Vanderburgh- 195 cases – 2 Deaths

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh