Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers updated; 646 additional cases reported

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 1,907 deaths, 33,068 positive cases, and 242,287 individuals have been tested for the virus.

Here are the numbers for our listening area:

Dubois- 188 cases, 3 deaths

Pike- 6 cases

Spencer- 19 cases, 1 death

Perry –35 cases

Martin – 9 cases

Daviess – 84 cases – 16 Deaths

Orange – 124 cases – 22 Deaths

Knox- 25 cases

Crawford- 23 cases

Posey- 16 cases

Lawrence- 152 cases – 23 Deaths

Gibson- 14 cases- 2 Deaths

Warrick- 165 cases – 28 Deaths

Vanderburgh-259 cases – 2 Deaths

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh