Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers updated; 650 new positive cases reported

Posted By: Ann Powell May 7, 2020

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 1,295 deaths, 22,503 positive cases, and 124,782 individuals have been tested for the virus.

Here are the numbers for our listening area:

  • Dubois- 35 cases
  • Pike-2 cases
  • Spencer- 9 cases, 1 death
  • Perry –21 cases
  • Martin – 7 cases
  • Daviess – 54 cases – 15 Deaths
  • Orange – 106 cases – 14 Deaths
  • Knox- 20 cases
  • Crawford- 20 cases
  • Posey- 15 cases
  • Lawrence- 112 cases – 15 Deaths
  • Gibson- 7 cases
  • Warrick- 116 cases – 19 Deaths
  • Vanderburgh- 169 cases – 2 Deaths

