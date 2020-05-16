Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers updated; 656 additional cases reported

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.

As of Saturday afternoon, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 1,596 deaths, 27,280 positive cases, and 171,358 individuals have been tested for the virus.

Here are the numbers for our listening area:

Dubois- 85 cases, 2 deaths

Pike- 5 cases

Spencer- 9 cases, 1 death

Perry –26 cases

Martin – 7 cases

Daviess – 61 cases – 15 Deaths

Orange – 120 cases – 19 Deaths

Knox- 22 cases

Crawford- 22 cases

Posey- 16 cases

Lawrence- 133 cases – 21 Deaths

Gibson- 10 cases

Warrick- 148 cases – 24 Deaths

Vanderburgh- 201 cases – 2 Deaths

