Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers updated; 656 additional cases reported

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.
As of Saturday afternoon, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 1,596 deaths, 27,280 positive cases, and 171,358 individuals have been tested for the virus.
Here are the numbers for our listening area:
- Dubois- 85 cases, 2 deaths
- Pike- 5 cases
- Spencer- 9 cases, 1 death
- Perry –26 cases
- Martin – 7 cases
- Daviess – 61 cases – 15 Deaths
- Orange – 120 cases – 19 Deaths
- Knox- 22 cases
- Crawford- 22 cases
- Posey- 16 cases
- Lawrence- 133 cases – 21 Deaths
- Gibson- 10 cases
- Warrick- 148 cases – 24 Deaths
- Vanderburgh- 201 cases – 2 Deaths
To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh
