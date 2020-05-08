Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers updated; 675 new positive cases reported

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.

As of Friday afternoon, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 1,328 deaths, 23,146 positive cases, and 130,128 individuals have been tested for the virus.

Here are the numbers for our listening area:

Dubois- 38 cases

Pike-2 cases

Spencer- 9 cases, 1 death

Perry –21 cases

Martin – 7 cases

Daviess – 54 cases – 15 Deaths

Orange – 108 cases – 17 Deaths

Knox- 20 cases

Crawford- 20 cases

Posey- 15 cases

Lawrence- 115 cases – 15 Deaths

Gibson- 7 cases

Warrick- 119 cases – 19 Deaths

Vanderburgh- 175 cases – 2 Deaths

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.