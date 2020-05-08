Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers updated; 675 new positive cases reported

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.
As of Friday afternoon, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 1,328 deaths, 23,146 positive cases, and 130,128 individuals have been tested for the virus.
Here are the numbers for our listening area:
- Dubois- 38 cases
- Pike-2 cases
- Spencer- 9 cases, 1 death
- Perry –21 cases
- Martin – 7 cases
- Daviess – 54 cases – 15 Deaths
- Orange – 108 cases – 17 Deaths
- Knox- 20 cases
- Crawford- 20 cases
- Posey- 15 cases
- Lawrence- 115 cases – 15 Deaths
- Gibson- 7 cases
- Warrick- 119 cases – 19 Deaths
- Vanderburgh- 175 cases – 2 Deaths
To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.
