Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.
As of Thursday afternoon, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 1,764 deaths, 29,936 positive cases, and 202,995 individuals have been tested for the virus.
Here are the numbers for our listening area:
- Dubois- 169 cases, 2 deaths
- Pike- 5 cases
- Spencer- 13 cases, 1 death
- Perry –28 cases
- Martin – 8 cases
- Daviess – 77 cases – 17 Deaths
- Orange – 122 cases – 19 Deaths
- Knox- 23 cases
- Crawford- 22 cases
- Posey- 16 cases
- Lawrence- 141 cases – 21 Deaths
- Gibson- 13 cases- 1 Death
- Warrick- 157 cases – 26 Deaths
- Vanderburgh- 229 cases – 2 Deaths
To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh
Be the first to comment on "Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers updated; 676 additional cases reported"