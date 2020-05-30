Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers updated; 693 additional cases reported

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.

As of Saturday afternoon, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 1,958 deaths, 34,211 positive cases, and 256,395 individuals have been tested for the virus.

Here are the numbers for our listening area:

Dubois- 198 cases, 3 deaths

Pike- 6 cases

Spencer- 20 cases, 1 death

Perry –35 cases

Martin – 11 cases

Daviess – 85 cases – 16 Deaths

Orange – 126 cases – 22 Deaths

Knox- 28 cases

Crawford- 24 cases

Posey- 16 cases

Lawrence- 159 cases – 24 Deaths

Gibson- 15 cases- 2 Deaths

Warrick- 166 cases – 28 Deaths

Vanderburgh-266 cases – 2 Deaths

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh