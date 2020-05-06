Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers updated; 862 additional cases reported

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 1,264 deaths, 21,870 positive cases, and 120,469 individuals have been tested for the virus.
Here are the numbers for our listening area:
- Dubois- 30 cases
- Pike-2 cases
- Spencer- 9 cases, 1 death
- Perry –17 cases
- Martin – 7 cases
- Daviess – 52 cases – 15 Deaths
- Orange – 107 cases – 14 Deaths
- Knox- 20 cases
- Crawford- 19 cases
- Posey- 14 cases
- Lawrence- 111 cases – 14 Deaths
- Gibson- 7 cases
- Warrick- 110 cases – 18 Deaths
- Vanderburgh- 163 cases – 2 Deaths
To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.
