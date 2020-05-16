INDOT announces bridge rehab project for State Road 64

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a complete road closure for State Road 64 near Huntingburg for a bridge rehab project.
Beginning on or around Monday, May 26th, contractors will close the State Road 64 bridge spanning over Rock Creek, about two miles west of State Road 161.
Work is expected to last until the end of June, depending on weather conditions.
INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.
