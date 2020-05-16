INDOT announces drainage structure replacement project for State Road 145

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a complete road closure for State Road 145 near Birdseye for a drainage structure replacement project.

Beginning on or around Monday, May 26th, contractors will close State Road 145 about 5 miles north of I-64 to replace a small drainage structure.

The project requires excavation across all lanes of traffic then replacement of the pavement.

Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure during this project.

All through traffic should use the official detour by following I-64, State Road 137, and State Road 145.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of July, depending on weather conditions.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.