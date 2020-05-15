INDOT Announces Drainage Structure Replacement Project on State Road 164

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a complete road closure for State Road 164 near Jasper for a drainage structure replacement project.

Beginning on or around , INDOT Maintenance Crews will close S.R. 164 about 900 feet east of Greener Road just outside of Jasper to replace a drainage culvert. This project will require excavation across all lanes of traffic, and then replacement of the pavement.

During this project local traffic will have access up to the point of closure, but all through traffic should use the official detour following U.S. 231, S.R. 56 and S.R. 545. Work I expected to last for about a day depending upon weather conditions and crews will begin at 7 a.m. However, inclement weather could cause delays in the timeline.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.