INDOT announces pipe replacement project for State Road 162 near Ferdinand

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a pipe replacement project for State Road 162 near Ferdinand.

Beginning on or around Monday, May 26th, crews will close State Road 162 between County Road 700 South and County Road 815 South to excavate and replace a drainage pipe.

During this time, the road will be completely closed to through traffic with detours marked at State Road 264 and State Road 64.

Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure but all traffic should use the official detour following I-64, U.S. 231, and State Road 64.

Work is expected to last until the end of May depending on weather conditions.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.