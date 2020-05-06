IOSHA fining Waupaca Foundry in Perry County

Posted By: Ann Powell May 6, 2020

The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration is fining a Perry County company.

The Waupaca Foundry has been fined $5,000 after four workers were injured while doing maintenance on the foundry’s cupola in February.

Three of these employees were flown and a fourth employee was transported by ambulance to the University Of Louisville Hospital’s Burn Unit.

IOSHA says they are fining the foundry for not establishing and maintaining a relatively safe and healthy work environment for employees.

