IOSHA fining Waupaca Foundry in Perry County

The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration is fining a Perry County company.

The Waupaca Foundry has been fined $5,000 after four workers were injured while doing maintenance on the foundry’s cupola in February.

Three of these employees were flown and a fourth employee was transported by ambulance to the University Of Louisville Hospital’s Burn Unit.

IOSHA says they are fining the foundry for not establishing and maintaining a relatively safe and healthy work environment for employees.