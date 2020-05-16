Ireland Elementary School releases end of year textbook collection schedule

As the school year comes to a close, many schools are sending out textbook collection schedules to parents and students.

But this year, it will be a little different. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, school officials are also implementing certain safety guidelines.

Ireland Elementary School sent out the following information this past week:

Ireland Parents/Guardians,

We will be collecting devices/chargers, textbooks, library books, and any other school materials by last names.

Last names A-L will be on Tuesday, May 19th from 11:00-1:00 or 4:00-6:00

Last names M-Z will be on Wednesday, May 20th from 11:00-1:00 or 4:00-6:00

If you can’t make it on your designated day, please come the other day.

To ensure a smooth and efficient process, please read through the following information:

Place a post-it note on your child’s device with his/her name on it. Chargers should be wound-up nice and neatly. Remove any papers from textbooks before collection. Return ALL library books that day. You should have received an email notifying you of the library books your child has at home. All library books that were found in desks have been returned to the library already. If you have looked and cannot find one or more library books, please be prepared to pay the cost to replace those books. The price is listed on the emails that have been sent. Please put that payment in an envelope with your students name and LOST LIBRARY BOOK. If that book is found by you later or at school, you will receive a refund. If your child has any items from nurse Brandi at school, there will be a green label on your bag to notify you there are health care items or information in the bag. Report cards, awards, end-of-year items from teachers, etc. are in the bags, so please go through them with your child once you are at home.

In order for the traffic to continue and flow as best as it can, please read through the following.

Traffic controllers will be out at the front of school helping and guide vehicles. They will ask you for the child’s name and will be radioing names for the teacher to be ready with your child’s bag. We can use the double lanes until the playground area. Tables are set-up in grade-level order K-5th around the back of the school. Please stay in the right lane until you are finished dropping all items off for all of your children. Once you are done, you may use the left lane to leave with caution. If you are in a hurry, please come back at a different time. We will try our best. No one is permitted to get out of their vehicles.