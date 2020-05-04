ISDH: Indiana surpasses 20,000 positive cases; 19 additional deaths reported

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.
As of Monday afternoon, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 1,151 deaths, 20,507 positive cases, and 113, 297 individuals have been tested for the virus.
Here are the numbers for our listening area:
- Dubois- 25 cases
- Pike-2 cases
- Spencer- 8 cases, 1 death
- Perry –17 cases
- Martin – 7 cases
- Daviess – 52 cases – 15 Deaths
- Orange – 105 cases – 12 Deaths
- Knox- 20 cases
- Crawford- 18 cases
- Posey- 13 cases
- Lawrence- 108 cases – 14 Deaths
- Gibson- 7 cases
- Warrick- 103 cases – 16 Deaths
- Vanderburgh- 150 cases – 1 Death
To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.
