ISDH: Indiana surpasses 20,000 positive cases; 19 additional deaths reported

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.

As of Monday afternoon, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 1,151 deaths, 20,507 positive cases, and 113, 297 individuals have been tested for the virus.

Here are the numbers for our listening area:

Dubois- 25 cases

Pike-2 cases

Spencer- 8 cases, 1 death

Perry –17 cases

Martin – 7 cases

Daviess – 52 cases – 15 Deaths

Orange – 105 cases – 12 Deaths

Knox- 20 cases

Crawford- 18 cases

Posey- 13 cases

Lawrence- 108 cases – 14 Deaths

Gibson- 7 cases

Warrick- 103 cases – 16 Deaths

Vanderburgh- 150 cases – 1 Death

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.