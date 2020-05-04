ISDH: Indiana surpasses 20,000 positive cases; 19 additional deaths reported

Posted By: Ann Powell May 4, 2020

Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have been updated.

As of Monday afternoon, the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting: 1,151 deaths, 20,507 positive cases, and 113, 297 individuals have been tested for the virus.

Here are the numbers for our listening area:

  • Dubois- 25 cases
  • Pike-2 cases
  • Spencer- 8 cases, 1 death
  • Perry –17 cases
  • Martin – 7 cases
  • Daviess – 52 cases – 15 Deaths
  • Orange – 105 cases – 12 Deaths
  • Knox- 20 cases
  • Crawford- 18 cases
  • Posey- 13 cases
  • Lawrence- 108 cases – 14 Deaths
  • Gibson- 7 cases
  • Warrick- 103 cases – 16 Deaths
  • Vanderburgh- 150 cases – 1 Death

To see a map of cases by county, head to in.gov/isdh.

