Jasper-Dubois County Public Library Now Offering To-Go Services

Starting today, The Jasper-Dubois County Public Library will be offering to-go services to pick up items on hold at all four branches.

Patrons are asked to reserve items by placing holds online or by calling the library. Once holds are gathered from the shelves, library staff will call patrons to pick up items. Items will be checked out by staff, put in a sealed bag with patron’s name, and then be placed on a table outside the library’s front doors for pickup at their convenience. Patrons will be asked not to come to the library until they get a call that items are ready.

Hours will be limited for the first two weeks but then will increase to include evening and weekend hours until back to normal operating hours. There is no definitive date for when the library will be back to regular operations.

Currently, hours are as follows

Jasper Public Library is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Ferdinand Branch Library is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, except Thursdays until 3:00 PM

Dubois Branch Library is open Monday through Thursday from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Birdseye Branch Library is open Tuesday and Thursday 2:00 to 4:00 PM

Items are asked to be returned via library drop boxes. Due dates will be extended as needed. All items will be quarantined upon return following CDC recommendations for the protection of the public and the staff.

The libraries will also be able to offer document services like faxing, printing, and copying via appointment starting today. Call the libraries for more details. Computer usage to electronically file documents will be available by mid-week by appointment once additional safeguard supplies arrive at the library.

Patrons with questions are asked to call the library during hours of operation.