A Jasper man is facing felony charges after a domestic dispute.
36-year-old Dustin Jones was arrested on Friday afternoon and charged with domestic battery, strangulation, intimidation, and interference with the reporting of a crime.
Jasper Police tell us they received a call from a third party caller in reference to a distraught female advising her husband was holding her down and being physical with her in a residence on 7th Street.
Police say by the time they arrived, Jones had already left the residence on foot.
He was taken into custody a short time later while trying to return to the house.
Jones was booked into the Dubois County Security Center.
Be the first to comment on "Jasper man facing felony charges after domestic dispute"