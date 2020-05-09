Jasper man facing felony charges after domestic dispute

A Jasper man is facing felony charges after a domestic dispute.

36-year-old Dustin Jones was arrested on Friday afternoon and charged with domestic battery, strangulation, intimidation, and interference with the reporting of a crime.

Jasper Police tell us they received a call from a third party caller in reference to a distraught female advising her husband was holding her down and being physical with her in a residence on 7th Street.

Police say by the time they arrived, Jones had already left the residence on foot.

He was taken into custody a short time later while trying to return to the house.

Jones was booked into the Dubois County Security Center.