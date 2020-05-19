Jasper Middle School releases end of year textbook collection schedule

As the school year comes to a close, many schools are sending out textbook collection schedules to parents and students.

But this year, it will be a little different. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, school officials are also implementing certain safety guidelines.

Jasper Middle School sent out the following information in a letter last week:

Parents/Guardians:

We will be collecting textbooks, library books, devices/chargers, and any other school materials on , from 8AM-3PM and , from 11AM-6PM. To ensure a smooth and efficient process, please read through the following information:

Please remove any papers or notecards from books and device prior to collection. Please separate books into three categories (library books, textbooks, classroom books) prior to arriving for collection. Collection will take place in the circle drive on the south side of the building. Please remain in your vehicle throughout the process. Drop off library books in the container as you enter the circle. Select the appropriate grade level lane to enter. If you have students in multiple grades, select the shortest lane. Table One – Textbook Collection Provide child’s name to staff member Place textbooks on table or hand to staff Wait until staff completes the checklist Table Two – Device and Charger Provide child’s name to staff member Place device and charger on table or hand to staff Wait until staff completes the checklist Table Three – “Other” Collection/Pickup (This could include classroom novels or materials, 8th Grade Time Capsule letters, etc) Provide child’s name to staff member Place items on table or hand to staff Wait until staff completes the checklist Check if there is medication to pick up from the nurse Table Four – Accelerated Reader Prizes Provide child’s name to staff member Receive envelope if student qualified Tables Five, Six, and Seven – 8th Grade Only Provide child’s name to staff member All students receive 8th Grade T-Shirt and 8th Grade DC Sweatshirt Receive Josten’s materials IF ordered during the school year No students will be allowed in the building during these collection periods. Personal items and other textbooks or library books in student lockers and PE lockers will be able to be retrieved after . More info about that collection will be shared at a later date.