Jasper School Board discusses 2019-20 academic year; discusses tentative date for graduation ceremony

The Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools Board had the chance to review the 2019-2020 academic year at Monday night’s monthly meeting.

Superintendent Dr. Tracy Lorey kicked off the meeting with a curriculum update.

Board members adopted textbooks for German I, II, and III.

School board members then sat back and listened to a presentation about professional development opportunities for teachers this summer.

These opportunities include programs about e-learning and project-based learning. Dr. Lorey hopes to have all teachers trained in project-based learning by 2025.

Next on the agenda were student support services and a transportation update. Bus fleet inspections are complete and all buses are being sanitized and deep cleaned.

Members then heard an update on stop-arm cameras. Officials are planning to get seven stop-arm cameras for the buses. We’re told that four of these will be paid for through donations.

The board also learned that the corporation applied for an Indiana Department of Education Grant. This $30,000 grant will go towards social-emotional learning programs.

They also learned about two recently formed committees.

One of these committees will review the school corporation’s wellness programs, and the other will look into the corporation’s wellness programs.

The next item up for discussion was building and maintenance updates.

Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, construction at Jasper Elementary school is almost complete. Staff can move into the new building in early June. Classes are expected to begin this fall.

Since students are home for the summer, the school corporation is starting their summer maintenance projects.

This includes upgrading security at Ireland Elementary, and at both Jasper Middle and High Schools. Crews have also started repaving the high school’s south parking lot.

The board is also extending the life of the high school terrazzo flooring. Board members approved a $108,750 from Alpha Marble and Terrazzo for floor verification.

Board members made some major announcements towards the end of the meeting.

They are hoping to hold a graduation ceremony on Friday, July 24th, at 6:30 pm in the Jasper High School gym.

Details are still in the works. School officials will continue abiding by guidelines set by the Dubois County Health Department, Indiana State Department of Health, and Governor’s Back on track Indiana plan. This tentative date could change. We will keep you updated as more information is released.

Meal prices for the 2020-21 school year have been approved and will not change.

Board members gave the green light on purchasing laptops for incoming fifth-grade students. These will cost about $55,000 and will come from CDI Technology of Illinois. We’re told that funding will come from textbook rental fees and the capital projects fund. Board members will discuss a four-year warranty at a later date.

The Jasper High School Student handbook will have a few changes for the upcoming school year. The school board will vote on this during their June monthly meeting.

Towards the end of the meeting, board members approved to let the Tri-County YMCA hold a summer child care program at Fifth Street Elementary School. This will last from June 14th to August 11th, if it is approved by Dubois County Health officials.

The next Greater Jasper Consolidated School Board meeting is scheduled for Monday, June 22nd, at 7 pm in the Jasper High School Cafeteria. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be available to the public on Facebook Live.