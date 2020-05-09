Jasper Street Department announces milling and paving projects

Jasper residents may run into some roadwork when out and about next week.

The Jasper Street Department and its Paving Contractor will begin Milling and Paving Projects the week of May 11th.

2nd Street, West of US 231, and Indiana Street will be milled on Tuesday, May 12th and Wednesday, May 13th.

Paving will take place on Thursday, May 14th, and Friday, May 15th.

This portion of 2nd Street will remain open.

However, drivers may experience delays and may wish to travel on an alternate route.

This project will proceed barring inclement weather or any other unforeseen events.