Jasper woman facing charges after possible overdose

A Jasper woman is behind bars after reports of a possible overdose.

Jasper Police responded to a residence at 317 West Fourth Street in Jasper for reports of a man overdosing Wednesday night.

Police were assisted by Memorial Hospital EMS.

After a brief investigation, the police obtained and executed a search warrant.

Officers report finding multiple drug items.

46-year-old Eugenia Neukam was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of paraphernalia, marijuana, and of a device or substance to interfere with a drug or alcohol screen test and felony charges of possession of methamphetamine, hypodermic needle, a legend drug and maintaining a common nuisance.