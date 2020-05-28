Jasper woman hit by car at local shopping center

A Jasper woman is injured after getting hit by a car.

The incident happened in the Dollar Tree parking lot on Newton Street on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say 85-year-old Benjamin Drabing of French Lick was pulling out of a parking space and struck 28-year-old Araceli Beltran, pinning her against a nearby vehicle.

Beltran complained of hip pain but declined to be transported by Memorial Hospital EMS for treatment.

Drabing’s GMC Terrain received around $3,500 in damages.

The other vehicle received around $1,000 in damages.