Jasper woman hit by car at local shopping center

A Jasper woman is injured after getting hit by a car.
The incident happened in the Dollar Tree parking lot on Newton Street on Wednesday afternoon.
Police say 85-year-old Benjamin Drabing of French Lick was pulling out of a parking space and struck 28-year-old Araceli Beltran, pinning her against a nearby vehicle.
Beltran complained of hip pain but declined to be transported by Memorial Hospital EMS for treatment.
Drabing’s GMC Terrain received around $3,500 in damages.
The other vehicle received around $1,000 in damages.
