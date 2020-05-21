Jerry Ray Blount, age 82, of Velpen, passed away at 3:33 p.m., Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Cathedral Health Care in Jasper.

He was born August 27, 1937, in Stendal, Indiana, to James and Lorene (Preston) Blount. Jerry served in the United States Army. He was a member of the American Legion and the V.F.W. Jerry was a retired member of Laborer’s Local #561 Union. He enjoyed horseback riding and trading, coon hunting and wagon train rides. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Stanley Blount; three siblings, Jimmy Blount, Betty Caldemeyer, Joann Goodrum; and a grandson, Joshua Blount.

Jerry is survived by three daughters, Sherry (Gabe) Kupper of Winslow, Sandra (Dan) Bakker of Ruthton, Minnesota and Sheila (Brad) Buechlein of Jasper; one son, Steve (Roberta) Blount of Velpen; one brother, Donald Blount of Stendal; two sisters, Jean Eckert of Birdseye and Carolyn Parker of Boonville; 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren .

Private services for Jerry Ray Blount will be held at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at the Cup Creek Cemetery. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com