Ketcham Memorial Center provides update on COVID-19 cases

Ketcham Memorial Center in Odon has released an update on its COVID-19 cases.

As of Friday afternoon,

-1 resident has tested positive and is being cared for at Ketcham

-12 residents have recovered

-15 residents have died

-1 staff member has tested positive and is in self-isolation

-5 staff members have recovered

-10 staff members have recovered and returned to work

Ketcham Memorial Center will continue providing updates on a daily basis.