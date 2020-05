Ketcham Memorial Center reporting additional COVID-19 cases, deaths

Ketcham Memorial Center in Odon is reporting additional COVID-19 cases and deaths.

As of Tuesday afternoon:

-6 residents have tested positive and are quarantined at Ketcham

-7 residents have recovered

-1 resident is in the hospital

-15 residents have died

-5 staff members have tested positive and are self-isolating

-2 staff members have recovered

-8 staff members have recovered and returned to work

Ketcham Memorial Center will continue providing updates on a daily basis.