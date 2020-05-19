Kimball Electronics Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

Kimball Electronics Jasper has confirmed that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement released to us from Kimball Electronics, they stated that they prepared for a positive case scenario, and protocols were followed.

The employee and close contacts have been quarantined at home. The employee hasn’t been in the facility since May 12th.

Production was delayed Monday for second and third shifts. First shift was also delayed for May 19th. Second and third shift will continue.

Kimball Electronics Jasper has been governmentally-declared an “essential business” whose medical assemblies are helping in the global fight against COVID-19