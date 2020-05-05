Lincoln Amphitheatre to Debut “Amp Unplugged” Series with Livestream from Lincoln City

The Lincoln Amphitheatre will debut a small series called “Amp Unplugged” on , 2020—the Amphitheatre’s originally-scheduled opening night. The event will feature the talent of One Pulse Entertainment live-streaming a full band performance featuring a wide range of music genres from Lincoln City via the Lincoln Amphitheatre’s Facebook platform. The performance will begin at 7 p.m. with the virtual doors opening at approximately 6:30 p.m. All times listed are central.

No strangers to Lincoln City, One Pulse Entertainment, featuring Jenn Cristy and Eric Brown, was the headliner of the Lincoln Amphitheatre’s 2019 sold-out tribute to Woodstock. Jenn has toured with John Mellencamp, and Eric is a phenomenal performer, guitarist, and talent in his own right. The evening’s livestream (and all future 2020 Amp Unplugged events) is presented by Kyana Woodstock…One More Day of Peace and Music.

“Amp Unplugged events will be announced in two-week increments. If future CDC and state guidelines allow for small gatherings to take place as we hope they will, we will sell the allowed amount of tickets. If future guidelines do not allow for small gatherings to take place, we will livestream the Amp Unplugged programming,” said Marc Steczyk, director of the Lincoln Amphitheatre. “Now more than ever, our region and our supporters need the relief that performing arts can bring and we are going to adapt as much as we possibly can to try and fill that void—if only virtually for the time being.”