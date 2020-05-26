Lincoln Amphitheatre to Push Entire 2020 Performance Series to 2021

The Lincoln Amphitheatre has started the process of moving its 2020 performance series and rescheduling it in its entirety to 2021. Season ticket holders and those that have purchased tickets to events through the venue’s ticketing platform etix.com will receive options available to them to ensure a smooth transfer of tickets to 2021.

“We have been blessed with an amazing amount of support over the past four years—even getting to the point of selling out nearly every event we offered in 2019,” said Marc Steczyk, Lincoln Amphitheatre’s director. “A safe return using social distancing guidelines during the 2020 season would only allow for us to operate utilizing ¼ of our seating capacity—while our operating costs would remain at a normal level—causing a financial imbalance that would be incredibly difficult, if not impossible, to overcome.”

Refunds will also be made available.

“We are happy to process full purchase refunds and, while not expected, it would be appreciated if consideration is given for partial donations back to the Amphitheatre during the refund process,” Steczyk said. “Even if only $1, $2, or even $5 per ticket, every bit will help us as we continue to navigate these unprecedented times.”

For refund information or if you have general questions, please email lincolnamphitheatre@visitindiana.com and include your order number and the per ticket donation amount (if applicable).

In the near future, the venue intends on announcing a much smaller scale Sunday series of events to fill the 2020 calendar.

“Our hope is to offer a limited seating Sunday series of events called ‘Amp Unplugged’ in the very near future,” said Steczyk. “This series will have a limited amount of tickets to allow patrons to spread out across our seating area to accommodate social distancing measures throughout the venue and will, likely, feature solo acoustic performances (or similar). Our ability to quickly adapt to the times and to be flexible will help us all overcome this, while also providing a much-needed opportunity for art and culture to the area this summer.”

If you have additional questions and/or comments, please email lincolnamphitheatre@visitindiana.com.

The 2021 performance dates are as follows:

Del McCoury Band with special guests the Price Sisters – Saturday, June 5, 2021

Wreking Crue: a tribute to Motley Crue with special guest Vulture – Saturday, June 12, 2021

The Rivalry – June 25, 26, and 27, 2021

All My Rowdy Friends: a tribute to Hank Williams, Jr., with special guest Seth Thomas – Saturday, July 10, 2021

Captain Fantastic: a tribute to Elton John with special guest Five Under – Saturday, July 17, 2021

Monsters of Yacht with special guest Jam Storm – Saturday, July 31, 2021

ONE: a celebration of U2 with special guest Acoustic Co. – Saturday, August 14, 2021

Edgar Winter Band with special guest Henry Lee Summer – Saturday, August 21, 2021

Samantha Fish – Saturday, August 28, 2021

Southern Accents: a tribute to Tom Petty with special guest Eighty-Sixt – Saturday, September 4, 2021

Hard Day’s Night: an audio and visual tribute to the Beatles with special guests Hayley Payne & Kelly Clark – Saturday, September 25, 2021

About the Lincoln Amphitheatre

As one of the largest fully-covered amphitheaters in the United States, Lincoln Amphitheatre is a majestic 1,500-seat venue located within Lincoln State Park in Lincoln City, Indiana, the boyhood home of Abraham Lincoln. The venue is under the management of the Indiana Office of Tourism Development. For additional information, call 1-812-937-2329 or email lincolnamphitheatre@visitindiana.com.