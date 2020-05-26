Local counties see large spike in April unemployment rates; Daviess County reports lowest rate in state

Local counties are seeing a spike in April’s unemployment rates.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development released the county by county rates on Tuesday afternoon.

Daviess County took home the top spot with an unemployment rate of 8.4%.

Martin County was not far behind with a rate of 8.8%.

Dubois County was ranked 84th in the state with a 10.6% unemployment rate.

This is over four times greater than the March unemployment rate of 2.4%.

We also reached out to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development to see of April’s rate broke a record.

According to their records, this is the second-highest rate since the 1980s.

We’re told the highest rate in Dubois County was 11.3% in April 1982.

Numbers for the surrounding counties include Spencer and Warrick Counties at 13.1%, Perry at 17.8%, Orange at 25.8%, Pike at 15.2%, Crawford County at 16.4%.

The state’s April unemployment rate was 16.9% which is higher than the national rate of 14.7%.