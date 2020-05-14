MasterBrand Cabinets To Lay Off 6% of Office Employees Across US and Canada

MasterBrand Cabinets has office layoffs coming.

In a statement released by MasterBrand President Dave Banyard, MasterBrand Cabinets will be eliminating 6% of their office positions across the US and Canada.

The organizational changes are said to help the company grow, both long term and coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

No word on how this will affect Jasper employees.

We will have more on this story as it becomes available.