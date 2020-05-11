Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center Announces Martha Figueroa as Next DAISY Award Winner

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is excited to announce that the next recipient of the DAISY Award is Martha Figueroa, ASN, RN in Memorial Hospital’s Post-Surgical Services! Figueroa has been described as one who stays cool and calm in emergency situations as well as one who extends compassion to help patients heal emotionally as well as physically.

Memorial Hospital is blessed to have Firgueroa as part of our caregiver family! For more information on how you can nominate a nurse, visit www.mhhcc.org or contact Tammy Billings in Human Resources at 812-996-0154.

The DAISY Award is an international program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care given by nurses every day. Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is proud to be a DAISY Award Partner, recognizing one of our nurses with this special honor each quarter. To find out more about the DAISY Foundation, please go to www.DAISYfoundation.org.