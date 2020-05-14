Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center Receives “A” Rating in Safety

Memorial Hospital has received a top rating for safety.

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center was awarded an ‘A’ in the spring 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction

The hospital was recognized for its achievements providing safer health care.

Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

Memorial Hospital was awarded an ‘A’ grade when Leapfrog updated grades for spring 2020. To see Memorial Hospital’s full grade details and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org