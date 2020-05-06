Memorial Hospital and Memorial Clinics requiring visitors and patients to wear face masks

Even with the Governor’s executive orders to continue with Stage 2 of the reopening plan, Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center and all Memorial Hospital Clinics continue to require patients and visitors to wear face masks when entering the facility in an effort to keep patients, visitors, staff and physicians safe.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the public to wear cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. They also advise the use of cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others.

“We want to thank the community in advance for wearing masks when entering the hospital or physician/provider offices. We must all do our part to keep ourselves and each other safe and healthy” said Melanie Powell, Director of Business Development and Marketing.

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center are accepting fabric masks. Donations of fabric masks can be made by calling 812-996-0504.