Memorial Hospital announces next GARDENER Award recipient

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper has announced its latest GARDENER Award recipient!

Becky Seng is the department assistant in Medical Services at the hospital.

Seng is described as extending love, generosity, positivity, and herself to help others get through their day.

Memorial Hospital is blessed to have Seng as part of their team.

For more information on the Gardener Award, please visit mhhcc.org or contact Tammy Billings in Memorial Hospital’s Human Resources Department at 812-996-0154.

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center created The GARDENER Award as a result of the internationally known DAISY Award that recognizes the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.

Memorial Hospital is fully aware that it takes an entire team to function as a hospital. This team includes not only the nurses but also maintenance, billers, therapists, medical records, food service, etc. Every employee is necessary and plays an important role every day. The nurses would not be able to provide proper care to patients without the appropriate support staff. The GARDENER Award was created to acknowledge incredible support staff that goes above and beyond his/her regular call of duty.