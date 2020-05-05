Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper has updated its COVID-19 dashboard.
As of Tuesday morning:
- 436 tests have been submitted
- 376 negative results have been submitted
- 24 test results are still pending
- 27 positive results in Dubois County
*Please remember a patient’s address will determine what county reports the positive case, not the county where the test was administered*
For more information, visit mhhcc.org.
Be the first to comment on "Memorial Hospital updates COVID-19 dashboard; 27 positive results in Dubois County"