Memorial Hospital updates COVID-19 dashboard

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper has updated its COVID-19 dashboard.
As of Monday morning:
- 419 tests have been submitted
- 367 negative results have been submitted
- 18 test results are still pending
- 25 positive results in Dubois County
*Please remember a patient’s address will determine what county reports the positive case, not the county where the test was administered*
For more information, visit mhhcc.org.
