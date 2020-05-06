Memorial Hospital updates COVID-19 dashboard; 30 positive results in Dubois County

Posted By: Ann Powell May 6, 2020

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper has updated its COVID-19 dashboard.

As of Wednesday morning:

-462 tests have been submitted

-388 negative results have been submitted

-34 tests results are pending

-30 positive results in Dubois County

*Please remember a patient’s address will determine what county reports the positive case, not the county where the test was administered*

For more information, visit mhhcc.org.

