Memorial Hospital updates COVID-19 dashboard; 30 positive results in Dubois County

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper has updated its COVID-19 dashboard.
As of Wednesday morning:
-462 tests have been submitted
-388 negative results have been submitted
-34 tests results are pending
-30 positive results in Dubois County
*Please remember a patient’s address will determine what county reports the positive case, not the county where the test was administered*
For more information, visit mhhcc.org.
