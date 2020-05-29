Memorial Hospital updates COVID-19 testing dashboard; 192 positive results in Dubois County

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper has updated its COVID-19 testing dashboard.
As of Friday afternoon:
-945 tests have been submitted
-806 negative results have been submitted
-27 test results are still pending
-192 positive cases in Dubois County
*Please remember a patient’s address will determine what county reports the positive case, not the county where the test was administered*
For more information, visit mhhcc.org.
