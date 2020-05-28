Memorial Hospital updates COVID-19 testing dashboard

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper has updated its COVID-19 testing dashboard.
As of Thursday afternoon:
-924 tests have been submitted
-797 negative results have been submitted
-15 test results are pending
-188 positive results in Dubois County
*Please remember a patient’s address will determine what county reports the positive case, not the county where the test was administered*
For more information, visit mhhcc.org.
