Memorial Hospital updates COVID-19 testing dashboard; 69 positive results in Dubois County

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper has updated its COVID-19 testing dashboard.
As of Thursday afternoon:
- 621- tests have been submitted
- 546- negative results have been submitted
- 23-test results are pending
- 69 positive results in Dubois County
*Please remember a patient’s address will determine what county reports the positive case, not the county where the test was administered*
For more information, visit mhhcc.org.
