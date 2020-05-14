Memorial Hospital updates COVID-19 testing dashboard; 69 positive results in Dubois County

Posted By: Ann Powell May 14, 2020

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper has updated its COVID-19 testing dashboard.

As of Thursday afternoon:

  • 621- tests have been submitted
  • 546- negative results have been submitted
  • 23-test results are pending
  • 69 positive results in Dubois County

*Please remember a patient’s address will determine what county reports the positive case, not the county where the test was administered*

For more information, visit mhhcc.org.

Be the first to comment on "Memorial Hospital updates COVID-19 testing dashboard; 69 positive results in Dubois County"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*