Memorial Hospital updates COVID-19 testing dashboard; 759 tests submitted

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper has updated its COVID-19 testing dashboard.
As of Wednesday afternoon:
-759 tests have been submitted
-627 negative results have been submitted
-40 test results are pending
-163 positive results in Dubois County
*Please remember a patient’s address will determine what county reports the positive case, not the county where the test was administered*
For more information, visit mhhcc.org.
