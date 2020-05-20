Memorial Hospital updates COVID-19 testing dashboard; 759 tests submitted

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper has updated its COVID-19 testing dashboard.

As of Wednesday afternoon:

-759 tests have been submitted

-627 negative results have been submitted

-40 test results are pending

-163 positive results in Dubois County

*Please remember a patient’s address will determine what county reports the positive case, not the county where the test was administered*

For more information, visit mhhcc.org.