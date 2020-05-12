Memorial Hospital updates COVID-19 testing dashboard

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper has updated its COVID-19 testing dashboard.

As of Tuesday afternoon:

-568 tests have been submitted

-473 negative results have been submitted

-36 tests results are pending

-47 positive results in Dubois County (as of 5-11-20)

*Please remember a patient’s address will determine what county reports the positive case, not the county where the test was administered*

For more information, visit mhhcc.org.