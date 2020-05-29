Minor injuries reported in early morning crash in Jasper

Minor injuries are reported after a two-vehicle accident in Jasper early Friday morning.
Police say that 61-year-old Franklin Nolley of Loogootee was driving southbound Newton Street when he disregarded the lighted signal, crashing into 54-year-old Jamie Rivera of Jasper.
Rivera complained of chest pain but refused treatment by EMS on the scene.
Nolley was not injured and was cited for disregarding a lighted signal.
Nolley’s Silver 1999 Kenworth Semi suffered $1,700 in damages.
Rivera’s black 2009 Toyota suffered $6,000 in damages and is a total loss.
