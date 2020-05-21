Movie theaters and playgrounds no longer opening on Friday

Hoosiers will have to wait a little longer to go to the movies and playgrounds.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb officially signed the revised executive order on Thursday afternoon.

Originally, the plan was to open movie theaters and playgrounds during Stage 3 of the Back On Track Indiana Plan.

Now, the Governor’s plan is to reopen movie theaters when other entertainment facilities and venues open in Stage 4.

The plan to open playgrounds has not yet been determined.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

